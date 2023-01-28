Ford's Electric Pickup Can Power Your House In An Outage, But The Cost Could Be Eye-Watering

If you want to power your home with a Ford F-150 Lightning, you can't just plug it into the wall. You'll need to have some work done, According to Motor Trend, an optimistic price would be around $11,000 but could cost significantly more. The first thing you need is an F-150 Lightning and Ford's Charge Station Pro Level 2 charger, which you get for free when you purchase an extended range version of the electric truck. If you aren't getting a free one, the charge station is going to set you back $1,310.00 plus tax on its own. While the Charge Station Pro will allow you to fast charge your truck at home, simply hooking it up won't allow the F-150 Lightning to power your house.

If you actually want to use the F-150 Lightning as a backup home power supply, you're going to have to deal with Ford's "Preferred Installer," Sunrun. You don't actually have to use Sunrun to set the system up. You can hire a local electrician or do it yourself if it's legal where you are, and you have the know-how, but you will need to purchase some equipment from Sunrun either way. "Home Integration System hardware" is required and this can only be purchased through Sunrun. The hardware is priced at $3,895, but that figure only gets you a cardboard box full of parts. You're also likely to need a bunch of permits and "local utility co-ordination" before your F-150 Lightning is truly part of the grid.