This New Tax Credit Could Help You Save Big On A Tesla Powerwall Or Solar Roof In 2023

Energy bills have drastically increased in recent months, but there are ways to reduce the amount you end up paying to the electricity company. At-home renewable sources like solar panels, or even a solar roof from Tesla, may have high initial costs, but could save you thousands of dollars long-term. And now, thanks to a tax credit that was recently introduced, you could get even more money back.

The credit also applies to Tesla's Powerwall, a battery system that can be installed on the walls of your home and used to store the power that solar panels or a solar roof generates. This is quite handy, as we don't only use electricity when the sun is shining. The ability to store the power solar devices generate decreases wastage and increases the savings renewable energy can provide.

You can only purchase a Powerwall through Tesla, solar panels or a solar roof must be purchased at the same time, and the thing is pricy at over $11,000 per unit. But they are good at what they do, with one unit being capable of powering a two bedroom house for 24 hours. Powerwalls are also capable of heating and cooling themselves to ensure they are within their recommended operating temperatures. They are also guaranteed for 10 years.

A solar roof is also an expensive option, but essentially turns your roof's shingles into solar panels. This is more aesthetically pleasing than the standard bolt-on panels, and can cover a far larger surface area and potentially generate more power as a result. While all of this is expensive, Uncle Sam is there to help you out a little, and a new tax credit may make a big difference.