Tesla Solar Roof Vs Tesla Solar Panels: What's The Difference?

Tesla was one of the first major players in the electric vehicle market, it was also one of the first automakers to start selling home energy equipment. Recently General Motors made its way into the game with the Ulitum-based GM Energy which seeks to streamline the installation of EV-centric equipment and attempt to make the lives easier for consumers trying to transition to a more environmentally friendly lifestyle.

Tesla's total home energy solutions mainly consist of two main options that despite having very similar names, are quite different from each other. Those two options are Tesla Solar Panels and Tesla Solar Roof. Both systems are made to work with Tesla's Powerwall home battery system and aim to give power to a homeowner when the electricity grid experiences a disruption or can assist in making a huge dent in a consumer's electricity bill, depending on how much surface area of your roof they are willing to use, and how much they are willing to spend.