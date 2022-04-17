The Big Myth About Renewable Energy You Need To Stop Believing

The world is racing toward a zero-carbon energy future, with countries setting ambitious targets that increase green energy projects under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (via UN). An independent energy think-tank working to move the world from coal to clean energy, Ember, revealed that wind and solar reached an all-time high for global electricity generation in 2021. Renewable energy for the year accounted for 38% of the total global supply, and wind and solar were reported to be the fastest-growing sectors.

Green energy has always found resistance. Initially, the fossil and carbon fuel interests blocked its progress, and climate change science was put to the test by skeptics and misinformation. By 2022, the consequences of climate change, and the benefits of clean energy, have been well established. Governments and companies have embraced new energy technologies, viewing them as emerging markets that can provide better services and help save the world from climate disasters. However, clean energy skepticism and myths still proliferate.

One of the biggest myths about solar and wind energy, which needs urgent rectification, has somewhat turned into a negative mantra. The myth alleges that "when the sun does not shine and the wind does not blow, solar and wind energy are not generated," Yale Environment 360 explains.