Here's What Make Ford's EcoBoost Engines So Special

Traditionally, when an automaker unveils a car made around being as efficient as possible, the results aren't always pulse-pounding. The Toyota Prius is a historic and excellent car and can be credited with popularizing hybrid technology as the world knows it, but it's not going to get speed fanatics excited. In the late 2000s, prior to the advent of incredibly fast electric cars and hybrids, your choices were either a powerful car with poor fuel economy, or a hybrid that sipped fuel, but took its time getting off the starting line. Ford sought to bridge the gap with its EcoBoost line of motors.

The EcoBoost first arrived on the scene in 2009 as a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6, and would later be available in a variety of displacements. More importantly, Ford boasted that the engine would be 20% more efficient than previous Ford powerplants, and it would punch above its weight class in the power department. One of the first notable cars to get the EcoBoost treatment was the 2010 Ford Taurus SHO. Its 3.5-liter EcoBoost motor generated 365 horsepower to all four wheels. For fuel economy, the SHO achieved an estimated 20 miles per gallon. For comparison, a 2010 AWD Dodge Charger RT with a 5.7-liter V8 that produced 368 horsepower got only an estimated 18 combined miles per gallon, losing out to the Taurus.