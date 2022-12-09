2023 Ford GT Mk IV Gives Supercar An Extreme Performance Makeover

Introducing the Ford GT MK IV. This iteration of the GT shares a name with the model of car that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans back in June of 1967. Ford teamed up with Multimatic, an Ontario-based parts supplier, to build the upgraded track-only car. Not only will this car feature all new aerodynamic components to keep it planted firmly on the tarmac, but the horsepower has also been boosted to "more than 800 horsepower," per a Ford release. The wheelbase has been stretched out and the bodywork has been tweaked to squeeze out every possible ounce of performance from the EcoBoost powerplant.

Both Multimatic and Ford are planning to send the GT out with a bang. Larry Holt, executive vice president of Multimatic, says: "Multimatic's brief was to create the most extreme final version of the Ford GT, and the Mk IV is the outcome. A unique larger displacement engine, proper racing gearbox, stretched wheelbase and truly radical body has resulted in an unprecedented level of performance."

In keeping with the number patter, only 67 of these hand-built cars will be created for any customer willing to shell out $1.7 million for the car. According to Ford, deliveries will begin in the Spring of 2023.