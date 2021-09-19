2019 Ford GT Lightweight brings over $1 million at auction

One of the coolest cars that Ford has ever produced is the highly desired and extremely valuable Ford GT. Of those cars, one of the most desirable models features the 600A Lightweight Package, which was fitted to this 2019 Ford GT with chassis number 42. This car was heavily optioned with over $74,000 in factory options.

Certainly, one of the most desirable of those options is the Lightweight Package mentioned before. It features lightweight graphics, 21-inch glossy exposed carbon fiber wheels, titanium lug nuts, titanium exhaust, polycarbonate rear hatch, and a special steering wheel made from carbon fiber wrapped in Alcantara.

The carbon fiber wheels are fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and the car has red Brembo brake calipers. The owner of the car who ordered it chose Shadow Black with carbon fiber stripes and exposed carbon fiber trim with a gloss finish. Inside the car is plenty of carbon-fiber trim, including carbon fiber door sills.

One of the coolest things inside the car is the special F1-inspired steering wheel made from carbon fiber and wrapped in Alcantara, complete with an integrated rev indicator. Like all Ford GTs, the car is powered by a 647 horsepower 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6. The engine is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

This particular car also comes with a specially built trailer designed specifically to tow the Ford GT. The car had only eight miles on the odometer and was sold by the original owner at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Houston. When the gavel fell on the car, which sold with no reserve, the price was $1,199,000, including lot 759.1 at the auction. That price represents a significant premium over the MSRP paid for the car was new.