Everything You Should Know About Crate Engines

It's important to note that, unless you are a professional fabricator or own a perfect working recreation of an automotive assembly line from the 1960s, dropping any crate engine into any car likely can't be done in a single afternoon. Crate engines are not magical new powerplants that need no time and planning to get working. Installing a new 440 cubic inch V8 crate engine into a 1969 Dodge Charger might be relatively straightforward, but engines are incredibly complex and it typically involves a lot of adjustment and refitting before you can start burning rubber in a mechanically sound way. And that's with a car an engine that were designed to run together.

Installing the aforementioned Hellcrate engine in something like an old Honda Accord or even a muscle car from another brand, while certainly possible with enough angle grinders and the prerequisite amount of swearing, it is absolutely not a process anyone would call "easy." Before buying a crate engine, make sure you are either skilled enough and possess the proper tools to make it work, or buy an engine that was a contemporary or an upgrade of the car it's going in.

Other than that, crate engines can be a fantastic way to revive a car. New parts have warranties, active customer service, a litany of build guides right from the manufacturer and most are guarantied to run. The same can't be said about the engine you pulled out of the woods, even if it is cheaper.