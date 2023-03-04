Here's How Much A 1969 Dodge Charger Is Worth Today
The late 1960s into the early 1970s were some of the best times for automotive design. It was this era that saw iconic cars like the Plymouth 'Cuda and Boss Mustang come into popular automotive culture. Chryslers, especially wild racing specials like the Dodge Charger Daytona and Plymouth Roadrunner, were lauded for their big HEMI engines and willingness to design whatever it took to shave a few seconds off a lap time or quarter-mile sprint. Cars like the Dodge Charger and Challenger became ingrained in car culture so much, that Dodge resurrected both nameplates for several years.
One of the most iconic muscle cars from the era and possibly one of the most iconic muscle cars period is the 1969 Dodge Charger. Everyone from Dom Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise to Bo and Luke Duke from the Dukes of Hazzard chose a Charger as their steed of choice. With all the fame and nostalgia attached to one vehicle, you might expect a high price tag if you wanted to buy one today.
Big block means big bucks
For the 1969 model year, Dodge made 89,199 Chargers with a variety of engine choices. The smallest engine was Chrysler's venerable 225 Slant-6, then a 318 cubic inch V8. The most common engine was a 383 V8. For big blocks and only R/T models, the Charger could come equipped with either a 440 V8 or the legendary 426 HEMI. Engine choice has a huge impact on the actual value of the car. Although, in some cases, whether or not the engine is original to that car when it rolled out of the factory, doesn't impact value very much. As long as it has a big block, according to Hagerty.
Because it came with so many different engines and color packages, prices are all over the place. But a base model 1969 Dodge Charger with a 383 V8 in decent shape is worth around $44,000 according to Hagerty. But if a HEMI is thrown into the mix, that price skyrockets to $124,000 for a well-sorted out example and the price only goes up the rarer the color choice or interior options setup. For 440 V8-powered examples, prices are still steep, but a little more grounded. In 2021, a well-restored 1969 Charger R/T with a Special Edition package sold for $82,000 on Bring a Trailer.