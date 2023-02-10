Our 5 Favorite Cars Featured In The New Fast & Furious 'Fast X' Trailer
The Fast & Furious franchise is back with its tenth installment simply titled "Fast X." The plot revolves around Jason Momoa's character named "Dante" who attempts to exact his revenge on Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and his newfound family in a flurry of automotive-centric mayhem, with a bit of gunplay and hand-to-hand combat thrown in for good measure.
Next to Dom's family, the cars have always been not only the main stars of the movie but also the primary way the plot is moved forward dating all the way back to the iconic drag race between Dom's Dodge Charger R/T and Brian's (played by the late Paul Walker) Toyota Supra in 2001's "The Fast and the Furious."
Multiple films and Tokyo Drifts later, the cars are still center stage, oftentimes performing improbable stunts just for the sake of good old-fashioned car chases and explosions. "Fast X" is no different and with the new trailer hitting the web today, fans of the franchise can see what automotive insanity the tenth film has in store.
Dodge Chargers and Chevys galore
It wouldn't be a proper Fast and Furious movie if you didn't see Vin Diesel driving around some classic Mopars. In this case, it's Dom's supercharged 1970 Dodge Charger R/T that steals the trailer. It's shown in a flashback to the first movie, used in a high stakes drag race against the villain, and finally dropped out of a cargo plane where it effortlessly destroys helicopters and pursuing cars while only receiving what amounts to scratched paint and some dented body panels. After all, it wouldn't be fair to kill off one of the movie series' enduring stars.
Jason Momoa's Dante drives a highly modified and very purple 1966 Chevy Impala throughout parts of the trailer. The car's bright coloration and miles of chrome betray the fact that the character driving it is very much trying to exact his revenge on the main characters of the movie. It also appears in the trailer's drag race against Dom's Charger where it partakes in various bits of villainy that would not at all be declared acceptable by any motorsports governing body.
The second notable Chevy is driven by John Cena's character Jakob. This Chevelle is equipped with what appears to be rocket launchers or a similar unguided surface-to-surface missile system.
European classics
In addition to American muscle cars getting a huge share of the screen, some European cars do their best to steal the show when in the trailer. Notably, an Alfa Romeo GT 2000 is shown ripping through the streets of a yet unannounced European city. The Alfa is in a throwback racing setup complete with a front bumper delete and all manner of racing stripes covering a very loud paint job.
Not to be outdone, the little Alfa is seen driving next to an incredibly ostentatious Lamborghini Gallardo in a reflective gold wrap. In reality, the V10 powerplant in the Gallardo would wipe the floor with the classic Alfa, but that wouldn't make for a very fun chase scene.
Those are just a few of the cars that the trailer alludes to in the film. Undoubtedly, there will be dozens more cars exploding, jumping, and jumping while exploding when the film releases on May 19th of this year.