Our 5 Favorite Cars Featured In The New Fast & Furious 'Fast X' Trailer

The Fast & Furious franchise is back with its tenth installment simply titled "Fast X." The plot revolves around Jason Momoa's character named "Dante" who attempts to exact his revenge on Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto and his newfound family in a flurry of automotive-centric mayhem, with a bit of gunplay and hand-to-hand combat thrown in for good measure.

Next to Dom's family, the cars have always been not only the main stars of the movie but also the primary way the plot is moved forward dating all the way back to the iconic drag race between Dom's Dodge Charger R/T and Brian's (played by the late Paul Walker) Toyota Supra in 2001's "The Fast and the Furious."

Multiple films and Tokyo Drifts later, the cars are still center stage, oftentimes performing improbable stunts just for the sake of good old-fashioned car chases and explosions. "Fast X" is no different and with the new trailer hitting the web today, fans of the franchise can see what automotive insanity the tenth film has in store.