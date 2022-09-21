Here's What Happened To The 1967 Mustang Fastback From "Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift"

The "Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift" Mustang Fastback drove away like a wild horse, both during and after the film, but where? While it's not the only Mustang from the "Fast and Furious" franchise, the "Tokyo Drift" hero car stood out among the most peculiar examples. For starters, it's an American muscle car that's running on a Japanese-built RB26 engine, the same ones used on Paul Walker's iconic "Fast and Furious" tuner ride. In the film, the Mustang was nothing more than a husk, in dire need of restoration, until protagonist Sean Boswell brought it back to life.

Sean and his friends went to work on his dad's Mustang by upgrading its parts and swapping its motor from a shiny new example of the legendary "Godzilla." This gave the Nissan-powered Mustang the tools it needed to drift its way to victory, making Sean the new Drift King in the process. It's a bizarre concept at first, but eventually turned out to be quite a fitting end for a Western film that puts the Japanese sport of drifting under the spotlight. The thing is, Mustangs were already a cool part of the Japanese police force, and the "Tokyo Drift" car took this unlikely synergy to the next level.