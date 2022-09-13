Paul Walker's Iconic Fast And Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R Is Going Up For Sale

The "Fast & Furious" series of films has no shortage of slick rides, but one car that is instantly recognized by fans is the Nissan Skyline GT-R driven by the late Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner. But the actor's love for cars went far beyond just the camera, as he was quite fond of fast machines in real life, too. One of his favorites happens to be the aforementioned Nissan beast, one of which is now going under the hammer.

The car in question is quite an oddity. The Nissan R34 GT-R will only become street legal in the United States in 2024. Usually considered a JDM forbidden fruit, this machine can muster 276 bhp, but when it comes to the legality aspect, it has nothing to do with any safety concerns or performance limitations. Instead, federal law only dictates that the cars are ineligible for import until they have completed 25 years' worth of product life.

There are exemptions, such as bringing these machines onto American soil under an exhibition license. So far, Motorex has been the sole source of getting the Nissan beauty in the U.S., but the Department of Transportation revoked its importer license over irregularities back in 2006, according to Driving Line. But now that the 25-year honorary period for product life maturation is coming to an end, every Nissan Skyline R34 will become a white-hot commodity in the U.S. in the coming months.