One Of The Coolest Police Cars Japan Ever Had Isn't What You'd Expect

Japan produces some of the most iconic vehicles in the world, but its coolest police car isn't something one would associate with the land of the rising sun. With speed as a big factor in pursuit cars, it's only natural for police departments to have a little oomph in their patrol fleets. The thing is, one of the most popular police cars in Japan isn't a JDM icon, but rather an American staple. Enter the Ford Mustang Mach 1 police car, Tochigi prefecture's intimidating presence of authority that was on the road during the 1970s (via Hagerty).

Unlike other drool-worthy patrol car concepts, including the Porsche police cruiser concept, this American muscle vehicle had been in service for more than a decade. In fact, the Japanese police department's Mustang Mach 1 was such a popular model that it showed up in various types of media and was even turned into a literal figurine — a 1/18th diecast model to be exact. Given Ford's reputation for producing some of the fastest patrol cars on the road, it's no surprise a Mustang Mach 1 served as a fitting police force candidate. However, this does beg the question: how did the classic '70s Mustang get into the hands of Japan's Tochigi prefecture police department in the first place?