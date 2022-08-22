Vin Diesel Reveals His True Love From The Fast And Furious Franchise

Is actor Vin Diesel's true love from the long-running "The Fast and the Furious" franchise the same as the fan-favorite Dom Toretto car? When it comes to picking a car that personifies Vin Diesel's character Dom Toretto, the Dodge Charger might be the first thing that comes to mind. Now, most "Fast and Furious" icons come with interesting backstories, and the same can be said for Dom's Charger, the car that the character's father died in. In the first film, Dom Toretto's Charger was portrayed as a car that brought him both good and bad memories, one that could also grant him redemption. In the end, however, Toretto was able to control his Charger's notoriously untamable power as he raced it against Brian's Supra.

While Dom's car eventually ended up getting wrecked during that race, the Charger R/T still continued to have numerous appearances throughout the franchise. From a 550-horsepower "Ice Charger" to an almost 3,000-hp road monster, the iconic car has gone through some dramatic transformations in the films (via Hagerty). Sure, it's easy to assume Diesel has the same love for the Charger as Toretto, but does the actor actually share the same taste in cars as his fearless daredevil alter-ego?