Vin Diesel Reveals His True Love From The Fast And Furious Franchise
Is actor Vin Diesel's true love from the long-running "The Fast and the Furious" franchise the same as the fan-favorite Dom Toretto car? When it comes to picking a car that personifies Vin Diesel's character Dom Toretto, the Dodge Charger might be the first thing that comes to mind. Now, most "Fast and Furious" icons come with interesting backstories, and the same can be said for Dom's Charger, the car that the character's father died in. In the first film, Dom Toretto's Charger was portrayed as a car that brought him both good and bad memories, one that could also grant him redemption. In the end, however, Toretto was able to control his Charger's notoriously untamable power as he raced it against Brian's Supra.
While Dom's car eventually ended up getting wrecked during that race, the Charger R/T still continued to have numerous appearances throughout the franchise. From a 550-horsepower "Ice Charger" to an almost 3,000-hp road monster, the iconic car has gone through some dramatic transformations in the films (via Hagerty). Sure, it's easy to assume Diesel has the same love for the Charger as Toretto, but does the actor actually share the same taste in cars as his fearless daredevil alter-ego?
Dom Toretto's car was love at first sight
Dom Toretto's racing machine during the first film's early segments was a Mazda RX-7, but Diesel went the brotherhood of muscle route from the get-go. In a YouTube interview with Kjersti Flaa, the action star revealed that his first cars included a '78 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a convertible '67 Pontiac. Although it's safe to assume Diesel does have a thing for muscle cars, that doesn't necessarily make the celebrated Dom Toretto car his favorite. That honor goes to none other than the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle, the one which Toretto drives away with during his escape to Mexico.
When Diesel was asked about his favorite "Fast and Furious" car in another YouTube interview with Supercar Blondie, he said the '70 Chevelle "was always important" to him. However, the actor still holds high regard for the Charger, describing it as something that has "sentimental value." As for what happened to the Chevelle after the ending scene of "The Fast and the Furious," it appeared again in sequels albeit in different paint jobs, with Toretto racing one to victory during the fourth film. The Chevelle resurfaced during a car chase in "F9" as well, but this time around, that particular iteration ended up somewhere a lot closer to the actor's heart.
What car does Vin Diesel drive?
Out of the many "Fast and Furious" cars Diesel could've taken home as the franchise's producer, he still went for his classic getaway vehicle. In fact, the actor actually got to bring home the iconic American muscle car straight from the set. In a YouTube interview with kinowetter, Diesel revealed he had to "steal" one of the Chevelles from the set as one of his "perks." One might think Diesel would spend most of his time driving around in a Chevelle now that he finally brought the movie car of his liking home, but that's not exactly the case.
Instead, the top-grossing star revealed his daily driver isn't something Toretto would normally be seen racing in: a relatively tame SUV. Like Toretto, Diesel is a family man and sees a Range Rover as the perfect choice for taking his kids for a ride (via Autoevolution). Of course, that shouldn't come as a surprise for someone whose character is constantly raving about the importance of family. Perhaps Diesel simply wants to keep his beloved "Fast and Furious" car from accumulating more mileage. If that's the case, he's not the only Hollywood star who's mad about the iconic Chevelle.