Vin Diesel's Car Collection Is Truly Incredible

On the big screen, Vin Diesel is most famous for playing criminal-turned-racer Dominic Toretto in the hit "Fast & Furious" movie franchise. Born in California and raised in New York, Diesel's childhood had little in common with his on-screen character, apart from one thing: his penchant for getting into trouble. When he was just seven years old, Diesel reportedly got caught breaking into the local theater, but rather than report him, the theater's director gave him a chance. According to Diesel, she said, "If you guys want to play here, come every day at four o'clock and learn your lines" (via CNN).

From there, Diesel quickly developed a talent for acting, eventually starring in a number of small films including "Multi-Facial," which ended up being shown at the Cannes Film Festival. It was there that Diesel caught the eye of Steven Spielberg, who offered him a role in his upcoming movie, "Saving Private Ryan." Since then, he's starred in a number of big-budget blockbusters, including "The Fast & The Furious," the 2001 movie that kick-started the now-iconic franchise. He's starred in every "Fast & Furious" film since, netting himself millions of dollars in the process.