The 21 Coolest Cars From Paul Walker's Legendary Collection

Paul Walker began his acting career early, making his TV debut when he was just two years old, according to MotorTrend. After a brief spell spent surfing the Californian coast during his teenage years, he returned to acting in the late '90s, taking roles in a bunch of low-budget films that were largely unsuccessful. His big breakthrough, however, came in 2001, when he starred alongside Vin Diesel in a film that would go on to launch an entire media franchise: The Fast and The Furious.

The film and its sequels captured the imagination of a generation of budding petrolheads and made Walker millions of dollars in the process. He spent much of that money amassing an incredible collection of cars, some of which were co-owned by his close friend and business partner, Roger Rodas. Unfortunately, Walker's life came to an abrupt end when a Porsche Carrera GT, driven by Rodas and with Walker in the passenger seat, crashed into a tree, killing both men almost instantly. While Walker's life may have been cut short, his legacy lives on, and so does his unique car collection. It's thought that the Fast and Furious star had dozens of cars under his ownership at the time of his death, but here are some of his very best.