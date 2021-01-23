Paul Walker’s beautiful 1980 BMW M1 AHG heads to auction

Paul Walker was an incredibly popular actor that tragically died very early in his life. Walker left behind a daughter and other family members, along with an incredible collection of cars. The BMW M1 seen in the images here was part of the AE Performance collection chaired by Walker and Roger Rodas before being acquired in 2014 by the current owner.

The vehicle is chassis number WBS0000009430109 and reportedly came from the factory as a solid white vehicle. It received its BMW blue and red livery paint job as part of an AHG Studie treatment. Every car sent to AHG received a unique paint job of the customer’s choice by Hermann Altmiks, and each of them had “altmiks lackdesign” painted under the left rear tail light.

The package also included aerodynamic panels inspired by M1 racecars. Those components included a new front air dam, side skirts, and rear spoiler. The front bumper and surrounding fascia on the car did receive a repaint in 2016. The car has flared fenders and three-piece 16-inch BBS wheels shod with modern tires.

Ventilated disc brakes are at all four corners, and the car is essentially restored to like-new condition with standard suspension. The interior features black leather and checkered cloth on the doorbell inserts, headliner, and rear firewall. The car does have air conditioning, power seats, and a cassette player.

Power comes from an in-line-six cylinder engine with fuel injection and six individual throttle bodies. Cars tuned by AHG were upgraded to produce 350 horsepower, and the vehicle has a manual transmission. Currently, it’s up for auction at Bringatrailer with nine days to go. As of writing, the vehicle is bid up to $390,000. It’s a beautiful car, and with celebrity ownership in its past, odds are the price will go higher.