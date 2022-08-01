28% Of People Wish They Owned This Iconic Movie Car
We love it when cars play starring roles on TV and the silver screen. Baby Boomers find it hard to forget the Munster Koach Model-T hot rod from "The Munsters" or Steve McQueen's 1968 Ford Mustang GT from the cult classic "Bullitt." Meanwhile, Gen X'ers grew up fascinated by K.I.T.T. from "Knight Rider" and General Lee from "The Dukes of Hazzard."
Movie-wise, we still can't get over the Audi S8 car chase in "Ronin" or the Mini Coopers from the original "The Italian Job" from 1969 and the Mark Wahlberg-led remake in 2003. Here's a fun fact: Did you know that "Ronin" has the best and most realistic movie car chase in cinema history (per Autoweek), and the Mini Coopers from the "The Italian Job" remake were electric?
We can talk all day about the most iconic movie cars, leading us to think: What movie car do people wish they own? We conducted a poll among 620 U.S. respondents to find out.
The DeLorean DMC-12 reigns supreme
The "Back to the Future" movie series undoubtedly left an indelible mark in the hearts of adults and kids alike. The first "Back to the Future" debuted on the big screen in 1985 and has forever made Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly) and Christopher Lloyd (Doc Emmett Brown) household names. Of course, the undisputed co-star is Doc Brown's DeLorean time machine, a car that almost 28% of respondents (27.9%) said they wish they owned.
Here's some trivia for you: The DeLorean DMC-12's angular, wedge-like body style is courtesy of a Hyundai coupe concept that never made it to production. When Hyundai asked legendary car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro to create a concept car for the middle class, he designed the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept, which debuted at the 1974 Turin Motor Show with much aplomb. When Hyundai decided not to make the car, Giugiaro sold it to DeLorean after tweaking the design. It's the reason why Hyundai's latest N Vision 74 concept resembles the original DeLorean DMC-12 from some angles.
The runners-up
The legendary 1967 Shelby GT 500 — more popularly known as Eleanor — was in second place with 20.81% of the votes. Eleanor is undoubtedly the most desirable Mustang in history, rivaled only by McQueen's Mustang GT. It's the car Memphis Raines (portrayed by Nicolas Cage) drove to extinction in "Gone in 60 Seconds" in a thrilling car chase across Los Angeles.
Coming in third place is Agent 007's Aston Martin DB5 from "Goldfinger," a car that still captivates the imagination with its impressive gizmos and gadgetries. Aston has unveiled an all-new DB5 Goldfinger Continuation series that recreates all the Bond-style contraptions of the movie car into a working, driveable vehicle. It sports a rear smoke screen, a simulated oil slick delivery system, and revolving number plates. It also has imitation twin front machine guns and a tire slasher that we wish were real.
In fourth place is the 1992 Ford Explorer XLT from "Jurassic Park," selected by 13.87% of SlashGear respondents. It's the only SUV to make it on our list. Fifth place goes to the 1985 Modena Spyder California (Ferrari replica) from "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," while ECTO-1 from "Ghostbusters" came in sixth place with 7.1% of the votes. The Ectomobile (or simply ECTO-1) from the movie is a 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor ambulance.