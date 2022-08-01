28% Of People Wish They Owned This Iconic Movie Car

We love it when cars play starring roles on TV and the silver screen. Baby Boomers find it hard to forget the Munster Koach Model-T hot rod from "The Munsters" or Steve McQueen's 1968 Ford Mustang GT from the cult classic "Bullitt." Meanwhile, Gen X'ers grew up fascinated by K.I.T.T. from "Knight Rider" and General Lee from "The Dukes of Hazzard."

Movie-wise, we still can't get over the Audi S8 car chase in "Ronin" or the Mini Coopers from the original "The Italian Job" from 1969 and the Mark Wahlberg-led remake in 2003. Here's a fun fact: Did you know that "Ronin" has the best and most realistic movie car chase in cinema history (per Autoweek), and the Mini Coopers from the "The Italian Job" remake were electric?

We can talk all day about the most iconic movie cars, leading us to think: What movie car do people wish they own? We conducted a poll among 620 U.S. respondents to find out.