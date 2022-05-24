The Aston Martin DB5 Previously Owned By Sean Connery Is Heading To Auction

Have you ever wanted to be James Bond, if only for a day? Good news — you can feel like James Bond every day of the year, provided you can afford to buy Sir Sean Connery's 1964 Aston Martin DB5. The car has just been put up for sale by Broad Arrow Auctions, and although it was never used in a James Bond movie, it was the very model that Agent 007 used to drive in Sean Connery's iconic portrayal of the character. However, if you want to take it out for a spin and let it make a new home in your garage, you might be disappointed when you see the price tag: the auction house is estimating its worth at anywhere between $1,400,000 and $1,800,000.

On the surface, the car looks stunning, but it has a rich and long history that contributes to its price. Although James Bond, portrayed by many actors across many different movies, drove dozens of expensive cars, for many, the DB5 is the ultimate Bond car. Stylish, sleek, and accompanied by the unforgettable Sean Connery, this is the car that won the hearts of many lovers of all things automotive in the 1964 Bond film, "Goldfinger." This vehicle didn't always belong to Connery, and he was only able to buy it later in life.

It was purchased as new on July 7, 1964, by a Mr. A. White, residing in the United Kingdom. That is where it stayed for the majority of its life until Connery located it after a long search and bought it in 2018. He then had it restored and re-painted to the original Snow Shadow Grey color from "Goldfinger." Why is it for sale, and what else is bundled with the car?