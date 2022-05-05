The 15 Best Aston Martins Of All Time

Aston Martin has consistently offered a mixture of sophisticated luxury and exhilarating performance throughout its long history. While Italy is often considered the leader in producing high-performance sports cars such as Ferrari, Lamborghini, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, and Pagani, the United Kingdom is perhaps a close second with Jaguar, Lotus, McLaren, TVR, and the country's best-known brand, Aston Martin.

While Aston Martin's legendary reputation can be attributed to the quality of its cars, without a doubt, much of the brand's appeal comes from its association with James Bond. The 007 films became the biggest blockbuster movie franchise of the 1960s, producing a vast pop-culture sensation that featured Sean Connery as the suave secret agent who portrayed the ultimate in taste and style for the time. Whatever car he (or, more accurately, the British Secret Intelligence Service) chose to drive naturally reflected the same high-class characteristics. The 1964 Aston Martin DB5, selected for the movie "Goldfinger," became an icon, had a substantial impact on the company's direction, and, even today, still influences Aston Martin's design priorities.

Despite the help of Hollywood, the Aston Martin brand has had a troubled run over its more than 100-year lifespan. While competitors Ferrari and Porsche have experienced a relatively stable history, Aston Martin has been on the verge of bankruptcy at least once in every decade and yielded to frequent ownership changes. Nevertheless, Aston Martin has succeeded in producing remarkable sportscars with mind-blowing performance and classy style that rivals the best supercars in the world.