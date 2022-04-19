Why You'll Hardly Find Any Aston Martin One-77s On The Road

Aston Martin is an automaker whose cars are usually associated with class and exclusivity, and its One-77 exotic supercar is perhaps among the best examples of this, especially since its name alone highlights these qualities in spades. The Aston Martin One-77's production was limited to only 77 units, with the company first unveiling a sneak peek of the model during the 2008 Paris Motor Show, according to Aston Martin. Coming with a massive 7.3-liter V12 engine, the One-77 was capable of reaching speeds of up to 220mph.

While its speedy supercar performance is certainly noteworthy, its unique design was just as impressive, even earning it the prestigious Concorso d'Eleganza Design Award in 2009. Despite being the world's most expensive car at one point with a £1.2 million price tag, all units of the One-77 were immediately sold out before they even hit the market (via Motor1). For such a desirable vehicle, one that could easily garner the interest of many car collectors and enthusiasts, some might be wondering why Aston Martin didn't make more of these bespoke beauties.