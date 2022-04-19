Why You'll Hardly Find Any Aston Martin One-77s On The Road
Aston Martin is an automaker whose cars are usually associated with class and exclusivity, and its One-77 exotic supercar is perhaps among the best examples of this, especially since its name alone highlights these qualities in spades. The Aston Martin One-77's production was limited to only 77 units, with the company first unveiling a sneak peek of the model during the 2008 Paris Motor Show, according to Aston Martin. Coming with a massive 7.3-liter V12 engine, the One-77 was capable of reaching speeds of up to 220mph.
While its speedy supercar performance is certainly noteworthy, its unique design was just as impressive, even earning it the prestigious Concorso d'Eleganza Design Award in 2009. Despite being the world's most expensive car at one point with a £1.2 million price tag, all units of the One-77 were immediately sold out before they even hit the market (via Motor1). For such a desirable vehicle, one that could easily garner the interest of many car collectors and enthusiasts, some might be wondering why Aston Martin didn't make more of these bespoke beauties.
The One-77 was a special case for Aston Martin
The thing is, the One-77 was never meant to be a mass-produced supercar available to just anyone who could afford it. Rather, it was supposed to be a special kind of Aston Martin model that's designed to best represent the essence and DNA of Aston Martin cars, according to its brochure (PDF). Its production was quite a complex operation, with its chassis alone being comprised of over 3,000 carbon fiber pieces then layered with handcrafted aluminum, a process that the company describes as the most expensive "jigsaw puzzle" in the world.
When it comes to creating the One-77, the company wanted to come up with the "most irresistible Aston Martin," suggesting that it wasn't just going to be another V12 Vantage sports car, but something that combined the best bits of all its luxury lineup into one special supercar. Being limited to just 77 units was no mere coincidence either, as the One-77's chief designer Marek Reichman likened its total number of units to "two lucky sevens," as per Motor1 (linked above). The notion that there will never be another One-77 in production makes preserving the only remaining units in the world all the more significant.
Why is the Aston Martin One-77 so hard to come by today?
Getting one's hands on an Aston Martin One-77 is extremely difficult since all units already have owners. However, even simply getting a chance to drive one is no easy feat in itself, according to TopGear. The One-77's driving experience was exclusive to owners only, as Aston Martin reportedly did not allow journalists to test-drive its rare supercar, making the chances of seeing one being regularly driven on the road pretty slim. As if that wasn't enough, one of the already-scarce 77 units was even totaled during a car crash back in 2012, permanently dropping the total amount of One-77s out in the wild down to 76 (via Motor1).
Given that its original £1.2 million price will probably have increased considerably over a decade since its debut, they will likely be sitting inside their owners' garages instead of being constantly driven around. With only a handful of owned units spread across the globe, getting to see one in action would certainly be a rare occurrence only a select few will get to experience.