What Makes This Aston Martin Vantage So Unique

Knowing what's beneath the surface, we figure this Aston Vantage's best triumph is how it manages to look like a standard build. The only real giveaway is the addition of the covered exhaust tips, which most people might mistake for an aftermarket part. Most of it has to do with the vehicle's stance. AddArmor tinkered with the suspension and underpinnings to cope with the added weight, and it even has a set of run-flat tires to guarantee a clean and uneventful getaway. The company also leveled the ride height to make it seem it's not carrying 450 pounds of added cargo, which is nice.

AddArmor

We're not expecting this Aston Martin Vantage to be as quick as a regular non-armored model, but it still scoots alarmingly with its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. Churning out 503 horsepower and 505 pound-feet of torque, a standard Vantage can rush from zero to 60 mph in 3.6-seconds. But with the added weight, expect the zero-to-sixty time to fall in the mid-fours, still impressive for an armored sports car.

If you fancy the idea of puttering around town in an armored Aston Martin Vantage, prepare to open your wallet. AddArmor's anti-intrusion package starts at about $32,500, while a new Aston Vantage V8 has a sub-$145k starting price.