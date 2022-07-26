Inside Justin Bieber's $4 Million Car Collection

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber may only be 28, but with an estimated net worth of $285 million, he has more money than most of us could ever dream of. He's used a small portion of that fortune to buy himself a car collection that features vehicles from many of the world's most prestigious brands, including Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, and even Bugatti. His taste in cars is unique, to say the least, and most of his collection has been modified in some way or another.

Bieber's also no stranger to getting into hot water because of his vehicles, famously earning a spot on Ferrari's banned list for losing his custom 458 Italia for three weeks somewhere in Beverly Hills, according to The Drive. It later turned up safe in the parking lot of a swanky hotel, but by that point, the negative publicity the whole saga had brought ensured that Bieber would never be welcome to buy another vehicle with a Prancing Horse badge again. Not that he cares too much, as his current collection of cars is more than enough to keep anyone happy for a lifetime.