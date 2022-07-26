Inside Justin Bieber's $4 Million Car Collection
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber may only be 28, but with an estimated net worth of $285 million, he has more money than most of us could ever dream of. He's used a small portion of that fortune to buy himself a car collection that features vehicles from many of the world's most prestigious brands, including Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, and even Bugatti. His taste in cars is unique, to say the least, and most of his collection has been modified in some way or another.
Bieber's also no stranger to getting into hot water because of his vehicles, famously earning a spot on Ferrari's banned list for losing his custom 458 Italia for three weeks somewhere in Beverly Hills, according to The Drive. It later turned up safe in the parking lot of a swanky hotel, but by that point, the negative publicity the whole saga had brought ensured that Bieber would never be welcome to buy another vehicle with a Prancing Horse badge again. Not that he cares too much, as his current collection of cars is more than enough to keep anyone happy for a lifetime.
Lamborghini Urus
Seemingly one of the most common celeb-mobiles around Hollywood at the moment, it's no surprise to see that Justin Bieber has his own Lamborghini Urus. According to DMARGE, he bought it new in 2018, and it's been through the shop at West Coast Customs several times over. Bieber had it wrapped pink for a year or so, but in 2020, the car was spotted rocking a much more subtle (some would even say tasteful) stone-colored matte wrap.
Even in bright pink form, Bieber's Urus is far from the worst offender when it comes to celebrity Lambo trucks. Travis Scott showed off a brown, black, and white custom Urus in 2020, and rapper Cardi B was gifted one in 2018 despite the fact that she had no license and therefore couldn't drive it. The Urus might be more associated with Los Angeles than Laguna Seca, but look past its reputation, and it's a serious performance car. SlashGear's own Chris Davies drove it in 2019 and confirmed it feels like a proper Lamborghini on the road, despite what purists might think.
Hummer H2
Is there anything more ostentatious than a Hummer H2? Well, yes, there's Justin Bieber's custom six-wheeled Hummer H2, which features 12 headlights and an extended rear end. He first picked up the truck in 2011, per TheCount.com, although he hasn't been spotted driving it for a number of years. Not a huge amount is known about the exact options list that Bieber chose, but given the sheer size of the thing, it's safe to say that it's a long way from stock.
After over a decade of dormancy, GM is resurrecting the Hummer as an EV, and it's bigger and more capable than ever. It's slated to make its way to dealerships later in 2022. For now, only one variant of the truck is available, and it's predictably huge: It's 18 feet long, 7 feet wide, and 6.5 feet tall. Given Bieber's penchant for over-the-top SUVs, there's a chance that he might already be on the customer waitlist.
Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
Unveiled in 2009 as the spiritual successor to the iconic Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing, the SLS AMG signaled the advent of a new era of supercar from the storied German company. With a 583-horsepower, 6.3-liter V8 engine under the hood, the car's main selling point was its power and the fact that it was built to drive "like a hooligan," according to Auto Express. Plus, of course, there were those gullwing doors. Unfortunately, as Justin Bieber found out, these exclusive supercars are not the most reliable Mercedes-Benz models out there.
During a 2018 vacation in the Hamptons with his then-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, Bieber's SLS AMG broke down in the middle of an intersection. The stranded couple was unable to shift the car to the side of the road, leaving them both forced to direct traffic around the car until a recovery vehicle arrived. A mechanic was reportedly able to get the SLS AMG running again at the roadside, but since then, Bieber hasn't been spotted driving the car quite so often. No surprise, given that breaking down in the middle of a road is very embarrassing even if you're not a world-famous pop star.
Lamborghini Aventador
The same year that Justin Bieber's SLS AMG broke down, he took delivery of a Lamborghini Aventador, and it's another of Bieber's cars that underwent a number of changes and modifications. Bieber had the car wrapped in turquoise blue, then bizarrely, got one of his friends to spray paint the words "cash only" down the side in 2019.
The Sun speculated that the phrase was a tribute to the British artist Jane Gang, especially since Bieber was also spotted that week wearing trousers with the same wording written on the cuffs. Why, exactly, he felt the need to pay tribute to an artist by spraying her catchphrase in uneven lettering down the side of his Lambo remains unknown. This wasn't the first time that Bieber's blue Aventador had made headlines, as the star was spotted the previous year struggling to drive the car out of a parking lot without scratching it.
Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport
Justin Beiber's most expensive car is a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport, which was gifted to him by rapper and Cash Money Records owner Birdman, as reported by Time. The car was worth approximately $2 million when it was new, and thanks to its rarity, it's probably still worth at least that amount today. Bieber announced the arrival of the car via Instagram, with the simple caption, "Uncle Stunna luv. My first Bugatti." Apparently, "Uncle Stunna" was Bieber's pet name for Birdman.
It's a good thing that Bieber's net worth is well into nine figures, as the Veyron is one of the most expensive hypercars in the world to maintain. Even a simple oil change will cost $21,000 and takes 27 hours to complete, and a new set of tires will set owners back an eye-watering $42,000. However, maintenance bills like that won't put much of a dent in Bieber's pocket, as his annual income is estimated to be over $80 million.
Audi R8
Despite its 550-horsepower V10 engine, the Audi R8 is probably one of Justin Bieber's more understated cars. Well, it would have been, had he not immediately wrapped the car in one of the tackiest wraps we've ever seen. As detailed by autoevolution, the whole car was covered in leopard print, with Bieber proudly posing for photos next to it when he first got it customized in 2013. Apparently, the design was supposed to match one of his favorite outfits at the time, which arguably makes the whole thing even worse.
To put it lightly, this wasn't one of Bieber's best decisions, although, to be fair to him, the pop star would only have been 19 years old at the time he got the car customized. All the same, that still doesn't change the fact that this is probably one of the worst celebrity-modded cars ever caught on camera.
Porsche 911 (997) Turbo
Another of Justin Bieber's earlier purchases was a Porsche 911 (997) Turbo, and thankfully, it wasn't covered in a terrible wrap this time. The main change Bieber made, according to Motorious, was to add a red stripe around the wall of each tire, much like the design the original run of Hot Wheels toy cars used to have. Bieber reportedly used the car a lot in the years after he bought it, but it's not clear whether he still owns the car, or whether he quietly sold it.
The 997 Turbo isn't the only Porsche 911 that Bieber owns, as he's also been spotted driving a white 991 convertible. From the few photos that are available of the car, it doesn't look like it's been modified at all, which is unusual for one of Bieber's vehicles. The car features a red leather interior, one of the rarest factory options for that generation of the 911.
Mercedes-Benz G65 AMG
Another high-end SUV that's just as popular with the Hollywood elite as the Lamborghini Urus is the Mercedes G-Class, and Justin Bieber has owned his for several years now. His car is no ordinary G-Wagen: It's the G65 AMG, which comes equipped with a 6.0-liter V12 engine that makes 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. The car has been wrapped by Bieber in a number of colors.
In 2017, he decided to wrap his $220,000 SUV in a festive Christmas design, complete with cartoon Santa, Christmas trees, and one of the penguins from the movie franchise "Madagascar." Why? Apparently, it was just because he wanted to prove he was in the Christmas spirit. Because of course it was. A few months later, he changed the color of this G-Wagen again, this time to blue, and made headlines when an unlucky Range Rover driver rear-ended it in Los Angeles.
Ferrari F430
The first Ferrari that Justin Bieber bought was an F430, which he had painted matte black with a red stripe around the wheels, much like his Porsche 911 (997). Matte paint jobs and wraps seem to be a theme for Bieber's car collection, but unlike some of his other vehicles, the F430 didn't undergo any drastic modifications. The only non-stock aspect of the car apart from its paint job appears to be a set of aftermarket black rims, which Celebrity Carz reports measure 20 inches at the front and 22 inches at the rear. It's unclear whether he still owns the car, but thanks to his alleged ban from buying Ferraris, it's unlikely he'll be able to get his hands on another one even if he wanted to.
He has also been seen driving a Ferrari California, which was crashed into in Los Angeles (another recurring theme for Bieber's cars). However, it's not clear whether the California was actually his, as some news outlets at the time reported that the car may have been borrowed from an unnamed fellow celebrity.
Fisker Karma
The Fisker Karma was an electric hybrid grand tourer that launched in 2011, and even though it was a commercial failure, it drew a lot of attention for its elegant design and impressive performance. In a review of the car from the era, British magazine Autocar claimed the Karma had "single-handedly made electric cars cool." Keep in mind, the car was launched at a time when Tesla's only product had been the Roadster, a Lotus Elise-based sports EV that failed to capture the public's attention in the way that later Tesla models did.
While the impact of the Fisker Karma is debatable, what is certainly not debatable is how over-the-top Justin Bieber's own karma was. According to Hollywood.com, it was wrapped in reflective chrome, which must have dazzled every other driver on the road, and the tinted windows were reportedly designed to provide some privacy from the paparazzi. Perhaps if Bieber wanted to stay under the radar, a mirror-wrapped electric GT wasn't the best way to do it. The car was a gift from Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, and the singer reportedly later re-gifted the car to fellow artist Sean Kingston.
Land Rover Defender
Since marrying his partner Hailey in 2018, Justin Bieber has added several new cars to his collection. One of those is a Land Rover Defender, which he shares with his wife. He bought the car in 2021, and unlike some of his previous cars, he seems to have been less keen to show it off. When a member of the paparazzi asked him whether he liked his new purchase, Bieber's response was reportedly, "Dude shut up, seriously!" To be fair, anyone who gets hassled by reporters as frequently as Justin probably isn't going to be too keen to give a full review of their new car.
From the images taken by the paparazzi, it appears that Bieber bought a Defender 110, complete with an Expedition roof rack, and optional larger wheels. It's not wrapped in some matte color scheme, and it's not modified, which can only mean one of two things: Either he's grown out of modding cars, or his new wife simply doesn't approve of that kind of thing.
Smart Fortwo
One of Justin Bieber's more unusual car choices is a customized Smart Fortwo, which he was snapped driving in Beverly Hills in 2012. The car had been covered in a matte black wrap and sported aftermarket black wheels. But, his final bit of modification is perhaps the most 2012 part of the whole car: Instead of the usual Smart logo, Bieber had swapped the badge to read "Swag Car" across the rear. Cringey back then, and even cringier in retrospect.
He's only been spotted once in the car, with HuffPost reporting at the time that he was on his way to a Ducati dealership to buy a new bike when he was snapped. Said Ducati duly made its appearance in public just a few months later, a mere day after Bieber had been given a ticket for recklessly driving a white Ferrari with expired registration. Perhaps he should have just stuck with his Smart car. Or rather, his Swag Car.
Cadillac CTS-V
Justin Bieber's Cadillac CTS-V was reportedly one of his favorite cars for many years, being created specially for him by the team at West Coast Customs. He nicknamed it "The Batmobile" thanks to its (you guessed it) matte black wrap and numerous other cosmetic modifications. The whole build process was documented as part of "Inside West Coast Customs," a TV series that followed the workings of the eponymous shop, and the company's CEO said in the episode that the car "even exceeded Justin's expectations."
As well as changing up the car's looks, West Coast Customs also fitted a 556-horsepower, 6.2-liter V8 engine and suicide doors, according to Car and Bike. The finished car was shown off to the public at the 2011 SEMA show in Las Vegas, and since then, Bieber has been spotted driving it on a regular basis. For a fully customized car, it's a relatively tasteful build, especially given some of the other bizarre celebrity vehicles put out by West Coast Customs, which includes the infamous Will.i.am DeLorean.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
If you're a pop sensation with a few million dollars to spare, and the current crop of luxury SUVs just isn't doing it for you, then why not buy a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter? Well, according to Celebrity Cars Blog, that's what Justin Bieber decided to do in 2012, driving his then-girlfriend about in a custom Sprinter with aftermarket lights and (yet again) a matte paint job. The van will of course have been fully customized on the inside, with some spruced-up luxury Sprinters resembling the inside of a private jet. Although, there are no pictures of the inside of Bieber's van to confirm his choice of interior design.
The pop star was one of several celebrities to hop on the luxury Sprinter trend during the mid-2010s, with the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Will Smith, and Snoop Dogg also buying them. However, Bieber was the only one to actually drive his, with everyone else preferring to use the van's spacious interior to make a sort of mobile lounge for them to be chauffeured around in. Later, Bieber cottoned on to the fact that the whole point of buying a Sprinter is to have someone else drive it, and by 2020, he appeared to have ordered a new one with a lounge in the back for him to relax in while one of his team members took the wheel.
Rolls-Royce Wraith
Justin Bieber's custom Rolls-Royce Wraith is possibly his most outlandish car, designed with the help of West Coast Customs. It took inspiration from the Rolls-Royce Vision Next 100 concept, with futuristic-looking wheel covers that give the whole car a kind of "floating" effect. It's not known exactly what powertrain this one-of-a-kind Rolls is packing, but the stock Wraith comes with a 6.6-liter V12 engine that produces 624 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque. Almost every body panel on the car has been reworked in some way, and the exterior mirrors have been removed and replaced with cameras mounted in the wheel arches.
It's certainly unique, and it presumably cost Bieber a small fortune to get all the work done. The car was spotted in Malibu by the YouTuber effspot in February 2021 and was officially revealed by West Coast Customs a few weeks later. If nothing else, it proves that Bieber hasn't lost his passion for unique cars, and as long as the money keeps rolling in for him, we're likely to see even more Bieber-modified exotics very soon.