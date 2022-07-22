12 Bizarre Vehicles That Celebrities Actually Owned

Celebrities are people just like any of us. This means, of course, that celebrities have quirky habits and a tendency to collect strange things. They generally have money, which means that ant weird hobby or eccentricity is exponentially magnified. Some of us normies might have a train set, while Oscar winners have buildings constructed for entire train ecosystems. Some of us have a car fetish — while some celebrities have fleets of odd and obsolete vehicles.

People are interested in the lives of the A-list set, and that interest goes even deeper for dedicated fans. Actors and musicians alike have to deal with their lives being picked apart and scrutinized on camera wherever they go. Plenty of ink (or pixels) has been dedicated just to the rides of the rich and famous. Usually, these articles focus on the supercars and ultra-luxury limousines they own, but not all celebrities fit that stereotype. For those who don't fit into a mold and keep their cars a bit away from the norm, here are a dozen bizarre vehicles celebrities own or have owned at some point in their lifetime.