The 12 Most Expensive Cars In Jay Leno's Garage

Today, Jay Leno is well known for being the guy with the massively valuable car collection. His web show turned YouTube channel has a vast audience and is complemented by on-air segments broadcast on CNBC as well. Leno's work in entertainment gave him the means to amass his collection of classic iron and his stardom as the host of The Tonight Show gave him a platform from which to transform into a full-time petrolhead.

Being successful in stand-up comedy and leading a successful late-night show have certain monetary advantages, and putting that to good use, Leno's collection is highly enviable. His collection features some of the rarest cars on the planet along with other more ordinary, but still desirable, vintage rides, although there is not a single Ferrari included. A few of the machines in his garage are complete one-off custom creations made from an unexpected mix of components, such as a Bentley powered by an utterly huge aircraft engine. These unique custom machines are hard to put a value on, especially when having well-known celebrity ownership in consideration. Many of them are unique and comparable and previous sales are not always equal comparisons, so there is a bit of guesswork involved in coming up with a dollar amount. That said, barring the many individual unique custom-built projects in Jay's garage and keeping with original or restored factory-built examples, here are the 12 most valuable vehicles of Jay Leno's collection in Burbank, California.