The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.

Often dubbed as the most desirable man cave in the world, Leno's garage is home to some rare classics such as the 1934 Rolls-Royce Merlin, a 1939 Lagonda V12 that was designed by WO Bentley, and a 1954 Jaguar XK120 among other vintage beauties. He also owns a one-of-a-kind Blastolene Special (aka, Tank Car) that draws power from a 2,500-lbs M47 Patton Tank engine.

Of course, Leno's garage includes its fair share of iconic speed demons, too. The horde of gas-guzzling mean machines in Leno's garage includes a 2014 McLaren P1, a 2017 Ford GT, a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita, and an Audi R8 Spyder, among others. But despite driving his fair share of Ferrari cars on camera, and coming out impressed by the F50. Leno doesn't have one in his garage. It appears that the absence of a Prancing Horse in his collection has nothing to do with the quality of those cars, but the real deal-breaker for Leno is the dealership experience.