Mercedes Flip Is One-Off Bear-Faced Weirdness By Will.i.am

Only a few cars sport the combination of a turbocharged V8 engine and a four-door coupe layout as elegantly as the 2023 Mercedes AMG GT. Mercedes-AMG is choosing to showcase a special variant of the vehicle at the Formula 1 Grand Prix USA in Miami. At the event, the company will unveil a one-off model called "WILL.I.AMG," made in partnership with the famous Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am and West Coast Customs in a project called "The Flip."

Besides contributing to the car's custom design, will.i.am has also designed a custom logo for the car that features a bear's face combined with Mercedes's iconic star logo. According to a press note, the bear signifies the roaring sound of the vehicle.

Mercedes-AMG

The proceeds from all activities surrounding this vehicle will go to the rapper's charity non-profit the i.am/Angel Foundation. The money will be used to "help build a STEAM-ready talent pool that will lift families and communities out of poverty." The bear logo, called "BEAR WITNESS," will also be used for making merchandise, and part of the sales will also fund the i.am/Angel Foundation.