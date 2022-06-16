Why Mazda Was Forced To Discontinue The RX-8

Mazda discontinuing its model RX-8 marked the end of its prolific sports-car lineup, which produced cultural icons like the fan-favorite RX-7. With the RX-7's success spanning three generations, its successor was met with high expectations. Since the RX-8 went on sale in 2003, it had a taste of success — selling in high numbers its first year off production and winning the coveted 'RJC Car of the Year' award in Japan, making Mazda its winner two years in a row.

However, in 2011, Mazda put the brakes on the car's production due to poor sales figures (via CNET). One of the biggest contributors to this was the RX-8's failure to comply with Europe's tightening emission standards at the time, forcing Mazda to remove it from the region's local markets altogether. So, how did a multi-award-winning vehicle fail to surpass its predecessor, abruptly ending the iconic lineup after just one generation?