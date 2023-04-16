5 Facts Every Dodge Fan Should Know About The Legendary Hellcat Engine

This year marks the end of the road for the Hellcat engine as we know it. The infamous name may live on in a hybrid or electric form, but for now, at least, the Hellcat is not long for this world in its current form.

Saying goodbye to one of the most outrageous car engines to ever have lived won't be easy. Named after the Grumman F6F Hellcat — a carrier-based U.S. Navy fighter aircraft from World War 2 — the supercharged V8 engine first appeared in the 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. It had a capacity of 6.2 liters (376 cubic inches), and was rated at 707 horsepower with 650 foot-pounds of torque.

The engine appears most notably in the SRT variants of the Dodge Challenger and Charger, but was also used by the Ram 1500 TRX truck and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk SUV, among others.

Before we have to bid farewell to the supercharged V8, here's a look at some Hellcat facts every Dodge fan should know about the legendary engine. From needing two key fobs, to its insatiable thirst for gas and how powerful the supercharger is, there's a reason why the Hellcat engine heralded the final push for extremely fast American muscle cars.