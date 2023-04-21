Here's What Made The Dodge Viper V10 Engine So Special

In 1992, under the tutelage of chairman Lee Iacocca, Dodge stunned the automotive world by unleashing a visceral brute of roadster reminiscent of classics like the AC Cobra. What most folks will remember about the Viper is its massive V10 engine, long maligned as a derivative of the truck motor that Dodge offered in its Ram pickups. The Viper's engine served as an answer to the large displacement "big block" V8 engines used by Ford and Chevy. Never mind that the Viper actually predated the introduction of the trucks' V10 by two years.

According to former Viper Powertrain Engineer Dick Winkles, the Viper's V10 shares far more DNA with Chrysler's "LA" engines, with two extra cylinders added for good measure. The LA engines are a series of tough small block V8s (think 318, 340, 360 cubic inch) that powered everything from muscle cars, to pickup trucks, to police cars for four decades.

Perhaps the largest differentiation is that the truck V10 used a conventional iron engine block, while the Viper utilized a bespoke aluminum block — with engineering help from Lamborghini, having been owned by Chrysler between 1987 and 1994.

Aluminum is not as strong as iron, so considerable reinforcement was added to make the engine block pretty much bulletproof. However, it was heavy — approximately 700 pounds — somewhat negating the cornering and acceleration benefits of using an aluminum block to begin with.