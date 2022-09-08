The Reason Why The Dodge Viper Was Discontinued

The Dodge Viper is arguably one of the leanest, meanest American muscle cars to ever slither across the asphalt. It's the car you want to drive — well over 55 miles per hour, mind you — with AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long" blasting through its 900-watt, 18-speaker Harman Kardon stereo system.

The Viper was first introduced at a 1989 auto show in Detroit as a concept car, but the broader general public didn't see it until 1991. That year, it was the pace car at the Indianapolis 500.

Initially, Chrysler was going to show off its new "affordable" supercar called the Stealth, which just happened to be made at the same Japanese plant as the Mitsubishi 3000GT. Not only was it built at the same plant, it also used the same Mitsubishi Z16A platform. Because of this precariously close partnership, many thought the Stealth was nothing more than a Japanese 3000GT gussied up in Dodge clothing. The United Auto Workers weren't happy that a foreign-built car, which had never paced a lap at this most American of auto races before (or since), was about to do so (via Hemmings).

To avoid blowback from the powerful union, one capable of causing a great deal of grief, Chrysler changed gears and rapidly built two pre-production prototypes of the Viper as replacements at Indy (via Hemmings). One was used as the ceremonial pace car, and the other was put on display and meant as a backup in case the first one failed. Carrol Shelby drove the pace car, which is ironic given his previous alliance with Ford.