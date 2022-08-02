31% Of People We Polled Wish This Discontinued Car Would Make A Comeback

For many, cars are more than just a way to get back and forth from work — they're art on wheels, and they can take you on a trip down memory lane, in a manner of speaking. Cars come and go with the ages, and though there's no lack of options on the market today, many enthusiasts have strong opinions about which models shouldn't have been discontinued. The reasons vary, but there are clear preferences among the assortment of cars from past decades, and a significant number of people are interested in seeing one model, in particular, make a comeback.

SlashGear polled 621 people located in the United States and asked them about which discontinued car they'd prefer to see make its way back to the market. The options were vast, but it's not surprising to see more than a couple of '80s and '90s models make their way to the top of the list. Millennials and Gen Xers are now old enough to buy the cars they dreamed about as kids, only many of those vehicles are no longer in production, leaving many consumers yearning for something nearly unattainable. As it turns out, a certain Dodge supercar — which you may have owned in Hot Wheels form as a kid — stands out among the crowd.