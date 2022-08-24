What The Discontinued Dodge Viper Would Really Look Like Today

Dodge ended the production of its Viper sports car in 2017, bringing the curtains down on 25 years of automotive history. Considered an American great in the face of megabuck European sports cars, Dodge called it quits after making five generations of the model. During its relatively short life span, however, the Viper managed to carve a unique place for itself — though, of course, its appearances in mainstream media also helped cement its legacy. The Viper appeared in "The Fast & The Furious" series, but it truly wowed the audience as Angelina Jolie's sleek red ride in the movie "Wanted" that came out in 2009.

First introduced as a concept back in 1988, the Viper started its journey as a road-legal V10 machine for the masses in 1992 with a price tag of around $52,000. Interestingly, Lamborghini — which was owned by Chrysler back then — was involved in designing the first-gen Viper that peaked at 400 horsepower. By the time the fifth-gen Viper made its debut with 645 horsepower under the hood, the sales had dwindled to such an extent that Dodge gave up on the series.

It was later reported by MotorTrend that the Viper was axed due to a regulation demanding side curtain airbags in the car, which wasn't possible without incurring heavy costs. Though the model has reached its end, a graphics artist has brought to life a Dodge Viper concept called Basilisk that serves as a stunning example of what could've been for the iconic sports car.