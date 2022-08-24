What The Discontinued Dodge Viper Would Really Look Like Today
Dodge ended the production of its Viper sports car in 2017, bringing the curtains down on 25 years of automotive history. Considered an American great in the face of megabuck European sports cars, Dodge called it quits after making five generations of the model. During its relatively short life span, however, the Viper managed to carve a unique place for itself — though, of course, its appearances in mainstream media also helped cement its legacy. The Viper appeared in "The Fast & The Furious" series, but it truly wowed the audience as Angelina Jolie's sleek red ride in the movie "Wanted" that came out in 2009.
First introduced as a concept back in 1988, the Viper started its journey as a road-legal V10 machine for the masses in 1992 with a price tag of around $52,000. Interestingly, Lamborghini — which was owned by Chrysler back then — was involved in designing the first-gen Viper that peaked at 400 horsepower. By the time the fifth-gen Viper made its debut with 645 horsepower under the hood, the sales had dwindled to such an extent that Dodge gave up on the series.
It was later reported by MotorTrend that the Viper was axed due to a regulation demanding side curtain airbags in the car, which wasn't possible without incurring heavy costs. Though the model has reached its end, a graphics artist has brought to life a Dodge Viper concept called Basilisk that serves as a stunning example of what could've been for the iconic sports car.
The Basilisk should be a real model
The Dodge Viper Basilisk concept is the brainchild of Guillaume Mazerolle, a Junior Exterior Designer for NIO based in Germany. The incredible concept, which has been shared with extensive details on Behance, combines the core design elements of the second-generation and third-generation Vipers, paying homage to the older GTS trim from 1996 while looking futuristic at the same time.
Standing out courtesy of its massive rear shoulders with a visible Shelby Daytona Coupe inspiration, cross-grilled lighting scheme, and extremely thin headlights with the distinct Viper fang look, this Basilisk vision is one concept that should become a real thing. Envisioned with a V10 engine under the hood, the fender area is deeply sculpted and the transparent roof blends seamlessly to create a magnificent curvy profile.
There are some similarities with the 2016 Aston Martin Vulcan, but the Viper Basilisk concept stands out with its retro-infused modern aesthetic appeal. However, this is a concept after all, and likely won't ever see the light of the day. But if Stellantis ever decides to bring back the Viper, the Basilisk should at least be on the design reference table.
Interestingly, the Dodge Viper came out as the winner in a SlashGear poll that asked readers which discontinued car they desired the most to return. In related news, Dodge has also decided to leave the Challenger and Charger legacy behind and is now looking forward to an electrified future for its muscle cars.