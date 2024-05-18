The 5 Most Impressive Chevy Muscle Cars Of All Time

Before Louis Chevrolet lent his name to one of the United States' most legendary car brands, he was a dominant driver for Buick's racing team. GM founder William Durant lost control of the company after a failed 1909 attempt to acquire Ford, but he teamed up with Chevrolet to form a new venture. The Chevrolet Motor Company was so successful that Durant was able to retake control of GM in 1916, and Chevy has remained a cornerstone of the U.S. auto industry ever since.

Chevy has produced the Corvette through eight bone-rattling generations since its debut in 1953 and was a force in the muscle car era of the 1960s and early '70s. Highlights from that time include the Camaro, which first appeared in 1967 and lived through six generations of its own before getting dropped, at least for now, in 2023. The Camaro could be resurrected as a muscle EV à la the Ford Mustang Mach-E or 2024 Dodge Daytona R/T and Scat Pack.

Regardless of what Chevy does with the soon-to-be-shelved Camaro badge, it has a deep catalog of grin-inducing, gas-guzzling beasts that look as good as they perform. Here are five of the most impressive Chevy muscle cars of all time.