Here's How Fast The 1969 COPO Camaro Really Is

No, not "copa" (as in Copacabana) or even C3PO. The acronym COPO stands for Central Office Production Order, a decidedly unglamorous designation that isn't nearly as cool as a protocol droid that knows seven million forms of communication. Still, the 1969 Chevrolet COPO Camaro ZL1 is one of the rarest Camaros the company ever made, making it a highly desired collector car.

The legend of the COPO Camaro begins in the late 1960s with Vince Piggins, who worked for Chevy for some 30 years. Piggins never went to school to become an engineer, but knew more about cars and engines than most of his co-workers who did. During his time at Chevy, Piggins was involved with several "high-performance programs," and is widely heralded as the "father" of the Z/28.

At the time, Chevy used an internal vehicle ordering system that let its dealers place fleet orders (think police cars, taxi cabs, trucking companies, etc.) for customers with vehicles that needed special equipment, features, or color schemes. Piggins took that system and began using it to obtain hopped-up car parts and systems, which he, in turn, passed on to dealers and customers to do with as they saw fit. All the while never raising any internal red flags at the corporate level.

Enter Fred Gibb, a Chevy car dealer in LaHarpe, Illinois, who also happened to be a drag racer. According to Chevrolet, Gibb figured that if Piggins could do it with parts, why not do it for a whole car? So, in 1968 he used the COPO system to order fifty (50) Novas with the L78 396-ci big-block engines that, before then, were only available in Chevy's full-size cars.