2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Revealed As Electric Muscle Car That Can Outrun A Hellcat Redeye

The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona is going electric, and Dodge is dragging what we think of as a muscle car along with it. More specifically, it's aiming to reinvent it as a dual-motor all-wheel drive EV beast, tapping as much as 670 horsepower to embarrass even the current Hellcat Redeye. At first glance, though, you might think the automaker accidentally rolled out its 2022 Charger Daytona SRT Concept again.

"That was the production car, hiding in plain sight," Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Dodge, said at a preview of the new Charger Daytona last month. While there are a few exterior differences — and the cabin is apparently about 90% the same as that of the concept — Dodge made a conscious decision to effectively all but reveal its first fully-electric vehicle 18 months ago. That, Kuniskis put bluntly, was all about giving the automaker's most fervent fans and customers time to get onboard — and get the EV angst out of their system.

Dodge

Those ICE-enthusiasts needed "soak time," the Dodge CEO said, "to internalize how we were going to electrify." Considering the reaction — both to the original news that Dodge would, indeed, be shifting away from internal combustion and to the Charger being electrified specifically — that probably wasn't an unwise strategy. Whether, even after all that time, potential 2024 Charger Daytona buyers will be onboard with Dodge's electric vision remains to be seen.