Dodge And Jeep To Debut New Platform That Brings Hellcat Power In EV Form
Stellantis just unveiled its newest EV platform, called the STLA Large Platform and it's swinging for the fences right at the start. The new platform boasts a 500-mile range, 400-volt and 800-volt architecture, and, most importantly for Dodge fans, a 0-60 time of around two seconds.
A Stellantis press release notes that Jeep and Dodge are the first brands to get the new platform, and then Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Maserati will get the privilege. As of now, it's not known what the new vehicles will be called or what one may even look like, but eight new EVs will be launched between this year and 2026.
Earlier, we already saw Dodge post teaser images of its new muscle EV, although it's unclear whether or not this utilizes the new platform, or whether there's another as yet unannounced EV Dodge that will debut soon. If history is any guide, it wouldn't be surprising if the new EV Jeep was some variant of Grand Cherokee or Wagoneer.
Fast to charge, faster off the line
On the charging and battery end, Stellantis says it will support upwards of a 118 kWh battery and charging of 4.5 kWh per minute, meaning, that it could take under half an hour to replenish most of the charge of the largest battery on the platform. The STLA Large platform will also support gasoline-hybrid drivetrains and front-wheel, all-wheel, or rear-wheel drive setups.
For power, a large EV platform accelerating from a dead stop to highway speeds in around two seconds is frankly absurd and such numbers are only seen by the Tesla Model S Plaid, Lucid Air Sapphire, and of course Dodge's own Challenger SRT Demon 170. It should warm any muscle car fan's heart that Dodge is gunning for Hellcat-like performance and power with its first EV offering.
If you thought EVs like the GMC Hummer or quad-motor Rivian R1S were ridiculous, we've yet to see what Dodge, the maker of a 700-plus horsepower variant of the Durango, has in the pipeline. Stellantis says "Overall, the STLA Large platform has the potential to carry extreme power that will outperform any of the existing Hellcat V-8s." That's quite the statement.