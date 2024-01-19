Dodge And Jeep To Debut New Platform That Brings Hellcat Power In EV Form

Stellantis just unveiled its newest EV platform, called the STLA Large Platform and it's swinging for the fences right at the start. The new platform boasts a 500-mile range, 400-volt and 800-volt architecture, and, most importantly for Dodge fans, a 0-60 time of around two seconds.

A Stellantis press release notes that Jeep and Dodge are the first brands to get the new platform, and then Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, and Maserati will get the privilege. As of now, it's not known what the new vehicles will be called or what one may even look like, but eight new EVs will be launched between this year and 2026.

Earlier, we already saw Dodge post teaser images of its new muscle EV, although it's unclear whether or not this utilizes the new platform, or whether there's another as yet unannounced EV Dodge that will debut soon. If history is any guide, it wouldn't be surprising if the new EV Jeep was some variant of Grand Cherokee or Wagoneer.