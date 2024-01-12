Dodge Just Revealed The New Challenger, And Fans Can't Stop Arguing

With the Dodge Charger and Challenger shuffling off their mortal coils, Dodge is in dire need of a muscle car to fill the void. Today on Facebook, Dodge just teased a possible replacement. There are a lot of unknowns at the moment, but the teaser photos still give a lot of information.

First, even though it's sporting camouflage, it bears a striking resemblance to the electric Dodge Charge Daytona SRT concept first revealed in 2022. However, the car in the teasers that Dodge posted features what appears to be a fuel door (or charging port) on the rear driver's side.

Additionally, whatever it is Dodge is teasing exactly, will be available this year in "late 2024." So far it's completely unknown how much horsepower it has, what the powertrain is, what the range will be, what the price will start as, or much of anything aside from the fact it's a two-door muscle car from Dodge.

A new Dodge muscle car should be enough to get people excited, but just like the original reveal of the Daytona concept angered some muscle car fans, the teaser images aren't getting the warmest of reception.