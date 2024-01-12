Dodge Just Revealed The New Challenger, And Fans Can't Stop Arguing
With the Dodge Charger and Challenger shuffling off their mortal coils, Dodge is in dire need of a muscle car to fill the void. Today on Facebook, Dodge just teased a possible replacement. There are a lot of unknowns at the moment, but the teaser photos still give a lot of information.
First, even though it's sporting camouflage, it bears a striking resemblance to the electric Dodge Charge Daytona SRT concept first revealed in 2022. However, the car in the teasers that Dodge posted features what appears to be a fuel door (or charging port) on the rear driver's side.
Additionally, whatever it is Dodge is teasing exactly, will be available this year in "late 2024." So far it's completely unknown how much horsepower it has, what the powertrain is, what the range will be, what the price will start as, or much of anything aside from the fact it's a two-door muscle car from Dodge.
A new Dodge muscle car should be enough to get people excited, but just like the original reveal of the Daytona concept angered some muscle car fans, the teaser images aren't getting the warmest of reception.
Muscle car fans are split
Perhaps it's the demographic who decides to air grievances on Facebook, and can't be taken as a good sample of public sentiment, but commenters on the teaser images really do not seem to like not only the idea of an electric Dodge Challenger replacement, but the idea of electric cars in general.
More than one comment echoes the phrase "I'll keep my Challenger, thanks" or "Offer one with a V8." Still, there are a fair number of positive comments on the teaser, praising the overall look and the fact that Dodge hasn't given up attempting to make muscle cars altogether.
Angry comments or not, the world will soon get a glimpse of whatever Dodge is cooking up, and muscle fans will be able to vote with their wallets/garage space as to whether or not EV muscle cars are the way of the future.
From a pure performance end, EVs win the 0-60 sprint hands down nearly every time. Say whatever you want about Tesla as a company, but you can't argue that the Tesla Model S Plaid's sub-two second 0-60 wipes the floor with most gasoline powered cars. The Lucid Air Sapphire's 1.9-second time hammers the point home even further.
Only the very limited production (3,300 for all of North America) Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 beats the EVs with a 0-60 time of 1.66 seconds, and that's only when drinking a specific blend of race fuel.