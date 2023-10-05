2023 Dodge Challenger Swinger Review: A Muscle Car's Last Call

It's not unusual for an automaker to draw on nostalgia for a bygone era, but Dodge has been doing it for so long that its Challenger coupe has itself become a relic. And now it's finally heading to a museum.

Limited to 1,000 units, the 2023 Dodge Challenger Swinger is one of seven "Last Call" special editions marking the final model year for both the current Challenger and its Charger sedan sibling. The last examples will leave the factory later this year. Both are expected to be replaced with an EV previewed by the Charger Daytona SRT concept, and due to arrive in 2024.

The heavy-handed symbolism of a pair of V8-powered muscle cars being replaced by an EV is enough to make bald eagles cry, but it's not the most interesting part of the story. Both the Charger and Challenger have been in production without full redesigns since the 2000s, making them remarkably long-lived by auto industry standards. The Challenger also looks largely the same, wearing styling reminiscent of the first-generation Challenger, the production of which it's now exceeded many times over. Both the 20th and 21st century Challengers were designed to take on the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro, but while those cars have changed and evolved, the Challenger has stayed the same.

The Challenger is a love letter to 1970, when the original muscle car era peaked, but one that was originally posted on Myspace. Unlike most early social media posts, though, it's aged quite well.