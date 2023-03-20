2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 Is A 1,025 Horsepower Goodbye To A Muscle Car Icon

Although goodbyes can be painful, when a performer takes things to the highest possible level before they bow out, it takes some of the sting away. That's what Dodge has done with the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. The Demon is the most powerful muscle car ever to roll off a production line. It boasts a face-melting 1,025 horsepower, will go from zero to 60 mph in just 1.9 seconds, and will subject anyone who puts their foot down to a hefty 2.004 gs as it accelerates.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 is the final "Last Call" special edition the company is producing. We've already had the Hellcat, Jailbreak, Redeye, Scat Pack, and Shaker trims, and the Demon rounds off the set. Shortly, the company's iconic Charger and Challenger lines, which have dominated the muscle car world for decades, will be retired. It's a controversial move, but it's one that Dodge feels is necessary as it embraces its electric future.

Still, the old gas-powered beast isn't going down without a fight. All of the power comes from a 6.2-liter high-output HEMI engine which has a 3.0-liter supercharger strapped to it. The driveline and prop shaft have been upgraded so they can handle all of the power and torque the SRT Demon 170 can produce. Despite being a road-legal production car, the rest of the vehicle has been optimized for the drag strip: 315/50R17 Mickey Thompson ET Street R drag radials have been fitted, the suspension has been optimized to include an increased contact patch, and the Patent-pending TransBrake 2.0 makes torque shaping possible.