2025 Ram 1500 First Drive: Rock You Like A Tungsten Hurricane

The Ram 1500 was last fully redesigned for the 2019 model year. Ram scrapped the diesel V6 engine for the 2024 model, and the 2025 refresh goes a significant step further by letting go of the 6.2-liter supercharged V8. That's no surprise — anyone who currently owns a Ram truck is probably aware of the engine overhauls that first hit the Dodge and Jeep brands — but both are still an icepick to the neck of the Biggest Baddest Trucks genre, at least in theory.

Ram doesn't seem all that concerned about it. The pair of V6 Hurricane engines we first saw in the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer deliver V8 power, and the rest of the 1500's benefits and features are pretty good, too. It's one of the more comprehensive mid-cycle updates we've seen in recent memory, and one that genuinely seems well-suited to what buyers want, instead of what the automaker wants to believe buyers want.

Aside from the new Tungsten trim level, which we'll cover in more detail, exterior updates to the Ram 1500 are on the subtle side. Mark Trostle, Ram's head of exterior design, explained in the pre-drive briefing that the brand "didn't need to change everything on it" because truck owners "love the faces on their trucks." To that end, each of the 2025 Ram 1500's eight trims has a distinctive look, but the body itself sees few changes. The Tungsten is the brand's first "fascia truck," eschewing the standard steel bumper in favor of a sculpted front end. The Rebel model has a bolder look to match its off-road skills, thanks to an emphasis on its width rather than its height, anchored by black accents and 18-inch wheels with 33-inch tires.