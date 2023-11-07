2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger Has A Fix For The Biggest Concern With Electric Trucks

Ram may have an all-electric truck on the way, but it's not betting its entire EV strategy on just one model. The 2025 Ram REV will also have a gas-electric sibling, with the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger slotting in between the REV and the standard 1500 pickup with its new Hurricane turbocharged gas engines. Don't mistake the Ramcharger for anything like a halfway measure, however.

In fact, Ram is describing the new Ramcharger as the "ultimate Ram 1500," and, at first glance, it's tough to argue with that premise. On the one hand, it's an electric pickup with a 92 kWh battery and standard dual-motor all-wheel drive. To that, Ram adds a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 gas engine, which acts as a mobile generator, topping up the battery on the move.

Ram

The result is an estimated 690 miles of total range and a strategy that acknowledges the not-unreasonable concerns some drivers still have about fully-electric models like the 1500 REV. "We know not every single customer is not going to be ready for that [EV]," Tim Kuniskis, RAM Brand CEO, concedes. "Some of them may not be ready for change. Some of them may not live in a market with infrastructure to support it."