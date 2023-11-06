Why PHEVs Could Be The Smartest Car Choice You're Not Making

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), while not necessarily maligned, have been shoved into a category they just don't fit in. Almost since the first models arrived, they've been pitched as a transitionary device between a gas-powered car and an electric vehicle. And — while the appeal of that is clear — it's also an unfair characterization, because a PHEV is really its own class of vehicle using innovative technology to lower emissions. It's not a temporary stop-gap between driving a huge V8 pickup and buying a Tesla. Although it may serve as a vehicle to get a driver ready for a pure-EV lifestyle, that's doing a disservice to the segment entirely.

There are three different kinds of vehicle that call themselves hybrids on the market right now. There's the "mild hybrid" technology found in many SUVs and trucks, that utilize an electric motor to assist starting the engine and braking. Such systems usually use a 48-volt battery. Regular "hybrids" — also called "parallel hybrids" — use both a gas engine and at least one electric motor in tandem to drive, with power to the electric motors coming from a battery. These batteries recharge typically through regenerative braking.

Finally, there are "plug-in hybrids" or PHEVs. These have an electric motor powering the wheels and a battery, like a full EV, but also a gasoline motor acting as a generator of sorts to keep the battery topped up and supplying energy to the motors.