The Cadillac Escalade IQ Comes At A Huge Cost

This week, Cadillac unveiled its newest Ultium-based super-SUV, the Cadillac Escalade IQ EV. No mere run-of-the-mill Escalade with batteries in the trunk, it's a new design entirely, at least on the outside. On the inside, it uses an increasingly familiar 800-volt charging architecture, two electric motors capable of 680 combined horsepower (with the ability to boost itself to 750 horsepower), and of course all the luxuriousness that goes with a $130,000 Caddy.

Not for nothing, the IQ will also have the ability to crab-walk, as in drive diagonally thanks to its four-wheel steering, like the Hummer EV. In consideration of the target audience — which probably prefers to eat crustaceans rather than ape them — the automaker eschews the arthropod-based name and instead calls it "Cadillac Arrival Mode."

There is nothing "wrong" per se with the IQ. The gas-powered Escalade is Cadillac's bread and butter and the EV-version will likely sell rather well and give Cadillac buyers an opportunity to stunt on other Cadillac buyers. It's hard to find purely technological faults in a vehicle that will likely weigh more than a newborn humpback whale, and yet still possess the ability to launch itself to highway speed down an on-ramp in less than five seconds and get upwards of 450 miles of range.

But, the IQ comes at a strange time in EV history, and one that could prove costly to GM's plans for an Ultium-based future.