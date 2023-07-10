2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV First Drive: Fast Filling In The Gaps

AMG models have traditionally hidden their extra performance behind plain wrapping, and that's still the case with the AMG EQE SUV. Only a few details distinguish this sportier variant from the standard EQE SUV.

Being electric, the EQE SUV doesn't have a grill as such. But the place where the grille would normally be has sprouted some vertical bars, as if the blacked-out area between the headlights was some kind of growth medium for chrome. Designers were looking for some continuity with gasoline AMG models, which get functional grilles with similar-looking vertical bars.

Other than that, you'll need a standard EQE SUV for comparison to spot the AMG-specific front splitter and rear diffuser. Depending on the wheel design (AMG models get 21-inch or 22-inch wheels, sizes optional on the base EQE SUV), the gold AMG brake calipers may show through, doing a much better job of telling what this car is all about than the slightly reshaped bodywork.

The basic body shape itself was designed to minimize aerodynamic drag, always important in an EV for maximizing range. Mercedes didn't say whether the AMG changes lowered the coefficient of drag from the impressive 0.25 of the standard EQE SUV, but either way the emphasis on aerodynamics doesn't yield the most attractive shape. In white, it looks like a lopsided dollop of whipped cream.