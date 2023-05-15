2024 Porsche Cayenne First Drive: Turbo GT And V8 S Headline A Huge Update

Porsche — were it not resolutely German and thus inclined to demonstrate strict self-control — would be perfectly within its rights to say "We told you so" about its expansion into SUVs. Instead of crowing, though, the 2024 Cayenne simply doubles down on what it has always done best: deliver more power than most people really need, in an unmistakable style, with lashings of practicality and a similarly-scaled price tag along with it.

The Cayenne's graceful aging may disguise it, but Porsche claims this is actually the most significant refresh it has undertaken of any car. In fact, the automaker argues that it could almost be considered a new Cayenne — the crash structure is the same, but pretty much everything else has been changed or tweaked — though it's saving that fanfare for the upcoming BEV. The fully-electric Cayenne is expected to arrive around the middle of the decade, with this refreshed SUV overlapping for several years just as the internal combustion Macan will overlap its EV version.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

It's hard to overstate just how important the Cayenne is to Porsche. Over 1.25 million have been sold since it launched in 2002, and it accounted for almost a third of global sales for the automaker in 2022. Initial skepticism — some of it still lingering today — about the 911-maker building an SUV has been thoroughly trounced: far from replacing Porsche's sports cars, the Cayenne has kept the company buoyant and allowed it to invest in them.