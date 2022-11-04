2023 Aston Martin DBX 707 Review: Ferocity Comes Standard

Aston Martin has been around for over a hundred years, and with a legacy like that, it's hard to focus on the current state of the brand, particularly now that it's in a bit of a pickle. It's way easier to look back wistfully at the many endurance race wins, historically endeared road cars and maybe, once in a while, see an Aston Martin starring in your favorite movie.

Nobody wants to think about the business side of things, like how badly the pandemic impacted the luxury sports carmaker, its consortium of owners, and its attempt to right the ship. We have to, though, because SUVs print money for automakers, and even those who doggedly adhere to their sports-cars-only attitudes are eventually forced to relent. Just ask Lotus.

Still, if something is worth doing, it's worth doing right, and Aston Martin has not been passive in regards to the DBX. The sport utility vehicle is a manifestation of the brand's aggressiveness, both in style and performance, and the DBX 707 is a further, louder declaration that Aston Martin will not go quietly into the night. With even more power and capability than before, the mighty sports SUV is Aston Martin's attempt to dominate the field, but one can't help but wonder if it's maybe trying too hard.