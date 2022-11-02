2022 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Review: British Invasion

By nature, we tend to root for an underdog in a competition but that same nature also likes to see the champ knocked down a couple pegs, too, if we're being honest. Watching a single victor constantly on top gets a little boring after a while, so it's refreshing when a challenger steps in every so often to mix things up.

This is particularly true when it comes to the never-ending schoolyard debate surrounding sports cars. There will never be a clear winner, but Porsche and its 911 flagship have long since earned their spots at the dream car argument table. Its all-rounder performance in a package suitable for daily driving is its particular trademark, one that competitors have always endeavored to emulate as they vie for its spot on the sports car pantheon.

Aston Martin has taken many shots at the Porsche 911 in the form of the Vantage, and while a very successful car in its own right, it wouldn't be accurate to say it knocked the 911 off its perch. In 2018, a new-from-the-ground up Vantage with sharp looks and even sharper handling renewed Aston's campaign to challenge the potent Porsche. Though initially poised to be a significant threat to the 911's domain, driving it again four years after its debut is a reminder of what not to do when you come for the king.