Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Sets A New Standard

British premium automaker Aston Martin debuted its V12 Vantage Coupe in March 2022 as the swansong of the brand's legendary V12 engine. According to Edmunds, the V12 Vantage Coupe is the last time Aston's V12 will appear in a Vantage, resulting in the most potent and quickest Vantage in the brand's history. However, the internet is awash with spy photographs of what is purportedly a drop-top variant of the new V12 Vantage, which means we haven't seen the last of Aston's great V12 motor.

It turns out the spies were right on the money. Aston Martin unveiled the newest V12 Vantage Roadster at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegegance. It's a convertible variant of the V12 Vantage Coupe equipped with the same twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 motor. Production is limited to 249 units globally, and Aston sold all the build slots ahead of the vehicle's release.

Aston Martin

"With more power and torque than any Vantage Roadster before it, this is a breathtaking machine created for our most enthusiastic customers," said Roberto Fedeli, Aston Martin's Chief Technical Officer.