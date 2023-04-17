2024 Porsche Cayenne Gives The S Back Its V8

Porsche has just revealed the updated third-generation 2024 Porsche Cayenne, bringing new engine choices and interior options. First, and perhaps most importantly, the V8 is back in the Cayenne S. 2023 models were equipped with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. The new twin-turbo 4-liter V8 now throws down 468 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. According to a press release, the updated Cayenne S can reach 169 mph and go from zero to 60 in 4.4 seconds. That's the same as a Porsche 718 Cayman S's zero to 60 time.

The base 2024 Cayenne will get a 348-horsepower 3-liter turbocharged V6. For electrified options, the Cayenne E-Hybrid is not exempt from the upgrades. It gets the same V6 as the base model but an additional electric motor that boosts the combined power to a healthy 463 horsepower. The electric range has not been released as of yet.

Porsche

The last engine change applies to the Cayenne Turbo GT. Its horsepower has been boosted to 650, accelerating to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, beating out a 911 Carrera GTS by one-tenth of a second. The Turbo GT can also reach 189 mph, just four miles per hour short of the 911 Carrera GTS.