2024 Porsche Cayenne Gives The S Back Its V8
Porsche has just revealed the updated third-generation 2024 Porsche Cayenne, bringing new engine choices and interior options. First, and perhaps most importantly, the V8 is back in the Cayenne S. 2023 models were equipped with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6. The new twin-turbo 4-liter V8 now throws down 468 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque. According to a press release, the updated Cayenne S can reach 169 mph and go from zero to 60 in 4.4 seconds. That's the same as a Porsche 718 Cayman S's zero to 60 time.
The base 2024 Cayenne will get a 348-horsepower 3-liter turbocharged V6. For electrified options, the Cayenne E-Hybrid is not exempt from the upgrades. It gets the same V6 as the base model but an additional electric motor that boosts the combined power to a healthy 463 horsepower. The electric range has not been released as of yet.
The last engine change applies to the Cayenne Turbo GT. Its horsepower has been boosted to 650, accelerating to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, beating out a 911 Carrera GTS by one-tenth of a second. The Turbo GT can also reach 189 mph, just four miles per hour short of the 911 Carrera GTS.
A host of other changes for 2024.
The interior receives a refresh with a 12.6-inch instrument cluster screen taking center stage. Infotainment will be handled by a 12.3-inch display that will run Porsche Communication Management software. Additionally, there is an optional 10.9-inch display for the passenger.
On the technology front, Porsche has added two features to its optional adaptive cruise control. There's turn assist that will automatically apply the brakes at up to six miles per hour when making a left turn if it detects an incoming car. Second, a feature called "evasion assist" will augment steering and braking between 31 and 93 miles per hour to help the driver avoid unforeseen road obstacles.
Porsche has also updated the standard list of features for the base model Cayenne to include amenities like wireless charging pads, newly designed LED headlights, keyless entry, and the Porsche Active Suspension Management system and 20-inch wheels. The base Cayenne starts at $79,200, and the Coupe version has an MSRP of $84,300. The E-Hybrid starts at $91,700, with the Coupe carrying a price tag of $95,700. The performance-oriented Cayenne S starts at $95,700, with the Coupe breaking $102,100. Lastly, the Cayenne Turbo GT starts at $196,300. Prices do not include the $1,650 delivery charge. New models are expected to go on sale this summer.